Head-on crash closes Route 31 near Ringwood, no major injuries reported

A head-on crash near Ringwood on Saturday morning sent five people to an area hospital, but all of the injuries appeared not life-threatening, a McHenry Township Fire Protection District official said.

Firefighters were called at 11:23 a.m. to Route 31 just north of Barnard Mill Road, Battalion Chief Mike Majercik said.

All six occupants of the two vehicles involved in the crash were outside the vehicles when crews arrived, Majercik said.

“There was fairly heavy damage to both (vehicles) but no extrication was needed. Airbags deployed in both vehicles,” he said.

The five injured people were taken to Northwestern Hospital McHenry for treatment, he said.

Route 31 was closed for about an hour, he said, adding that the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.