McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of May 1, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Mariza Jimenez, 32, 500 block of Third Street, Harvard; theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000 and two counts of forgery.
Chris D. Hesch, 59, of the 400 block of South Valley Hill Road, Woodstock; obstructing justice.
Santos Salguero, 26, of the 100 block of West Brink Street, Harvard; criminal damage to government property of $500 to $10,000 and resisting a police officer.
Ragnar H. Backsen Jr., 72, of the 10300 block of Interstate 70 Frontage Road South, Wheat Ridge, Colorado; money laundering involving $10,000 to $100,000 and theft involving $10,000 to $100,000.
Mitchell A. Thompsen, 27, of the zero to 100 block of La Quinta Court, Lake in the Hills; two counts of aggravated battery to a private security officer, aggravated assault to an emergency medical technician and criminal trespass to a building.
Michael A. Evans, 27, of the 600 block of East Prairie Street, Marengo; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Scott H. Bridges, 49, of the 1200 block of Horseback Road, Levant, Maine; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.
Rolando C. Valadez, 37, of the 2800 block of Holiday Drive, Janesville, Wisconsin; possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.
Jordan T. Bray, 33, of the Woodstock; retail theft with a previous conviction, use of intoxicating compounds with a previous conviction and criminal trespass to a building.
Nicholas J. Paskon, 25, of the 800 block of Grand Boulevard, Joliet; arson.
Dylan M. Schmidt, 18, of the 4500 block of Whitehall Lane, Algonquin; possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam and two counts of domestic battery.
Marquise J. Wimberly, 26, of the 600 block of St. Johns Road, Woodstock; possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession of and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, and possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
Kevin T. Iwasyk, 36, of the 800 block of Sarasota Lane, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam and possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana.
Brett D. Oost, 35, of the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street, Rockford; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Alexander M. Ziemba, 21, of the 300 block of Churchill Court, Sleepy Hollow; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound and driving under the combined influence of alcohol and another drug.
Kayla P. Honacker, 30, of the zero to 100 block of Dole Avenue, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card and four counts of domestic battery.
Julius M. Williams, 40, of the 22800 block of Oak Grove Road, Harvard; two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.
Kenneth O. Gaudio, 61, of the 11300 block of Heatherdale Lane, Huntley; bribery.
Nicholas A. Lopez, 19, of the 300 block of Century Drive, Hampshire; criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.
Gustavo Martinez-Rodriguez, 32, of the 5200 block of Shore Hill Drive, McHenry; aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of grooming, three counts of battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.