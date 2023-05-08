McHenry High School Class of ‘73 reunion committee seeks missing classmates

The 1973 McHenry Community High School Reunion Committee is seeking missing classmates to join the celebration of their graduation 50 years ago.

The class was the first to graduate from the West Campus. It spent its first two years at East.

Events are planned in July, in conjunction with McHenry’s Fiesta Days. Tours of both campuses will happen, along with a casual buffet dinner, informal golf at a local course and plenty of time to catch up with classmates.

Many are traveling in from other parts of the country, as well as those attending from McHenry and surrounding communities.

Registration soon will begin, with an early-bird price planned. Class of 1973 classmates can register at 1973warriors.net or contact Don Rose at mchs1973dr@gmail.com or 815-814-5075.