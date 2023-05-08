Crystal Lake designates stretch of Route 14 as Heroes Row

The newly installed plaques from the Blue Star Banner Program along Route 14 in Crystal Lake have dedicated the stretch of highway as Heroes Row.

The Blue Banner Star Program honors active duty military members from Crystal Lake and has honored 122 individuals to date. A personalized banner with the honoree’s name and branch of the military is hung along Heroes Row.

After a few months, when the banners have been replaced with new ones, the families of each honoree are presented with their loved one’s banners for free.

For information, visit bluestarcl.com.