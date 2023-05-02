Whispering Hills Garden and Landscape Center holds grand opening following expansion

Whispering Hills Garden & Landscape Center in Crystal Lake will celebrate the grand opening of its new, expanded operation this weekend.

The weekend celebration, which kicks off Friday, will include raffles for gardening prizes, special discounts, food trucks and more.

Whispering Hills updated its retail center following the purchase of the adjacent property owned by The Barn Nursery, which included a 5100-square-foot retail storefront and 8 acres of land, according to a news release.

The retail space includes a walkable indoor greenhouse as well as more indoor and outdoor space, while the acreage allows for more plants, trees and stone.

The expanded inventory includes garden décor, fountains, statuary and a larger offering of annuals, perennials, groundcovers, natural grown vegetables, herbs, fruit trees and other edible plants, according to the release. There is also a new line of maintenance-free poly outdoor furniture.

For more information, go to whisperinghillsnursery.com.