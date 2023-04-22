Belvidere man accused of firing gun at SUV carrying children near Marengo held without bond

A 24-year-old Belvidere man accused of firing a gun in June 2022 at a vehicle with two children in it and striking a man with a metal baseball bat in March is being held without bond in the McHenry County Jail, court records show.

Prosecutors sought to have Carson J. Maxwell’s bond increased, pointing to the two cases and a Winnebago County conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

In the Winnebago County case, Maxwell pleaded guilty Aug. 22, 2022, and received probation, Winnebago County court records show. He was accused of brandishing a firearm and threatening another person with it during an argument, McHenry County prosecutors said in their motion.

“(T)he State believes through the defendant’s recent criminal history and continued acquisition of violent criminal charges, he poses a risk to the community and has violated the terms of his bond,” Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Neubauer said in the motion.

McHenry County Judge James Cowlin revoked Maxwell’s bond on Thursday and ordered Maxwell be held without bond until further order.

Maxwell was accused of firing a gun at a SUV on June 26, 2022, on River Road, east of County Line Road, west of Marengo, according to the criminal complaint.

His bond was set at $100,000 and he posted 10% on July 18, according to the prosecutors’ motion.

Maxwell was charged with four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, five counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the 2022 indictment.

The most serious charge – aggravated discharge of a firearm – is a Class 1 felony, which if convicted, carries a possible sentence of four to 15 years in prison.

On March 29, he was accused of striking a man with a baseball bat, causing swelling and redness. Prosecutors alleged Maxwell also struck the man’s Dodge truck with the bat, according to the indictment. The incident happened at the intersection of Cox Road and River Road in Marengo.

In that case, Maxwell was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property. Aggravated battery is a Class 3 felony, which carries a possible prison sentence of two to five years.

An attempt to reach Carson’s attorney Friday was unsuccessful.