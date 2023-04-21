McHenry man charged with kidnapping, grooming child under 13

A 20-year-old McHenry man was charged Tuesday with kidnapping and grooming a child under 13, McHenry County court records show.

Robert P. Klein is accused of “secretly confin(ing)” a child without the consent of the child’s parent and giving the child marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

City of McHenry Police Public Affairs Officer Michael Spohn said officers responded at 3:15 p.m. Monday to take a report about a missing child by the child’s mother.

Information was found on the child’s Facebook that lead police to Klein’s home in McHenry. Both Klein and the missing child were found in the home, Spohn said.

Klein told police he met the child on April 10 on the Bumble dating app where they communicated then switched their interaction to Instagram, Spohn said. Police then notified the child’s mom and took custody of them and Klein.

The situation was still considered an active investigation on Wednesday, Spohn said.

The most serious charge against Klein – kidnapping – is a Class 2 felony, which typically carry a possible sentence of three to seven years in prison but is also probational.

Klein’s attorney, Angelo Mourelatos, declined to comment Friday.