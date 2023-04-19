Mystery Diner in McHenry: Savor both view and food at Metalwood Grille

You don’t have to be a golfer to enjoy an afternoon at The Metalwood Grille, the restaurant tucked inside the McHenry Country Club.

What diners can enjoy is a spectacular view of the Fox River and adjacent channel, along with a pleasingly diverse menu for either lunch or dinner.

The caveat is that the restaurant is on winter hours now. It is closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations are not required, but are encouraged.

The Metalwood Grille proved to be the perfect lunch spot with girlfriends on a recent sunny and warm Saturday. We got there before noon, which the hostess said was a good plan as golfers usually begin wandering in off the course around then.

We each had a hard time choosing what to order, as everything on the menu looked tempting. The first sure thing was the Four-Cheese Artichoke Dip ($10) as our starter. It’s my go-to appetizer, and I was not disappointed. The dish oozed with cheese; there were pita chips aplenty and nice big chunks of tender artichokes in the dip.

Four-Cheese Artichoke Dip (Mystery Diner)

The appetizer menu emphasizes seafood, which pairs well with its waterside location. Highlights include two baked oyster and two mussel options ($14 each).

I made a rookie mistake though. As I love artichoke dip, I was too full from the appetizer to eat all of the Malibu Chicken ($14), a generously sized chicken breast with ham and Swiss cheese. I ordered a side of sweet potato tots ($2 add-on). We all tried the tots, however, and they were little clouds of deliciousness with a crisp shell.

I almost ordered the “Grown Up” grilled cheese ($13), but one of the friends who joined me went for that. It delivered on the satisfying grown-up flavor with sliced tomatoes and onions, loads of bacon and three kinds of melty cheeses between toasted sourdough. With a side of your choice, it was a deliciously filling lunch option.

The “Grown Up” grilled cheese at The Metalwood Grille in McHenry was half devoured before the photo was taken. (Mystery Diner)

Friend number three went the appetizer-for-lunch route, with the Chef’s Nachos ($12). The chips are made in-house, and the platter was loaded with chicken, onion, tomato, queso cheese, cilantro and jalapeños, with sour cream and salsa on the side.

The dinner menu was offered, but it was too early in the day for the heavier fare. It has all you would expect for golfers looking for a great meal at the end of the day, including four beef/steak options ranging from $36 to $49, swordfish ($29) and Louisiana jambalaya ($29).

Chef's Nachos at The Metalwood Grille, McHenry. (Mystery Diner)

I look forward to a dinner gathering once warmer weather hits to try the jambalaya.

The dining room at The Metalwood Grille in McHenry overlooks a channel off the Fox River. (Mystery Diner)

For those who don’t have a firm grip on McHenry history, the restaurant is named for a golf club innovation, the metalwood, pioneered by Gary Adams. He founded TaylorMade Golf Company at Mill Street and Crystal Lake Road in McHenry before moving the enterprise to California, according to media reports. It was one of the earlier companies to swap a wooden golf club head for a metal one.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Northwest Herald. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

Seeking reader suggestions: We welcome readers to share their recommendations of places they would like the Mystery Diner to visit. Email ideas to tips@nwherald.com.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: The Metalwood Grille

WHERE: 820 N. John St., McHenry

PHONE: 815-385-1077

INFORMATION: metalwoodgrille.com