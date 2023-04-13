McHenry woman found with 66 pounds of marijuana in her apartment gets 2nd-chance probation

A 20-year-old woman who faced multiple felonies after police seized cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, two AR-style rifles and a 9 mm pistol from her McHenry apartment pleaded guilty last week to possessing more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, court records show.

Jade D. McGuire, of the 4000 block of Oak Avenue, was sentenced to two years of second-chance probation, during which she must complete 30 hours of public service, undergo a drug addiction and alcoholism evaluation and comply with its recommendations, and attend a parenting class, according to the sentencing order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

McGuire and Liam P. Keegan, 22, both were arrested on Feb. 9, 2022, after McHenry police found a “large quantity of narcotics” as a result of a well-being check at an apartment in the 4000 block of Oak Avenue in McHenry, according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Liam Keegan

McGuire and Keegan listed the McHenry apartment as their residence in court records. Attempts to reach their attorneys Thursday were unsuccessful.

The McHenry Police Department contacted the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force after the discovery, according to the release.

The task force, which included members of the Lake in the Hills and McHenry police departments, responded to the scene and seized about 66.5 pounds of marijuana products, 112 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 50.7 grams of cocaine and the three guns, according to the release.

Keegan was charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, unlawful calculated criminal cannabis conspiracy, and endangering the life of a child, according to the indictment.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, and his case is ongoing. The most serious charge – possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana – is a Class X felony, which typically carries a punishment of six to 30 years in prison.

McGuire was charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, unlawful calculated criminal cannabis conspiracy, and endangering the life of a child, according to the indictment.

The most serious charge against her was a Class 1 felony, which typically carries a sentence of four to 15 years in prison.

She pleaded guilty to that charge on April 5 and was sentenced to the second-chance probation, which is available to someone without a previous felony conviction and who was either found guilty of or pleads guilty to certain offenses outlined in state law.

If McGuire fails to successfully complete her probation, she can be resentenced. If she completes it, however, the case is dismissed without a conviction.

In ordering the second-chance probation, Davis said McGuire’s criminal conduct did not cause or threaten serious physical harm to another, she has no criminal history, her conduct was a result of circumstances unlikely to recur and she is unlikely to commit another crime or violate her probation.

Two Spring Grove men also were charged after the seizure at the McHenry apartment.

Austin Hird (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Strauss (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Michael A. Strauss, 20, was charged with possession of and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, unlawful calculated criminal cannabis conspiracy, possession of psilocybin, and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card, according to the indictment.

According to a prosecutor’s motion, Strauss admitted to police that the items stored at the McHenry apartment were his.

Austin T. Hird, 20, was charged with possession of and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, as well as unlawful calculated criminal cannabis conspiracy, according to the indictment.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges, and their cases are ongoing.

Attempts to reach their attorneys on Thursday were not successful.