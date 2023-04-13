Crystal Lake man, 73, charged with reckless conduct after crashing vehicle into Buffalo Wings and Rings

A 73-year-old Crystal Lake man was charged with a misdemeanor after he crashed his vehicle through the front of Buffalo Wings and Rings in Crystal Lake last month, according to the criminal complaint.

Robert J. Goduto was charged March 31 with one count of reckless conduct, according to the complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Goduto “operated his motor vehicle in such a reckless manner that he caused a vehicle collision resulting in the bodily harm of Micheal W. Zaitz and endangering his safety,” according to the complaint.

On March 23, Michael and Danae Zaitz, of Lake in the Hills, were walking to their table inside the restaurant when they heard a crash. Danae Zaitz said in an interview that she felt “flung forward ... and then (Michael) was gone.”

Her husband, an electrician and the drummer for Modern Day Romeos, had pushed her out of the way but was not able to get out of the car’s path himself.

He was trapped under the car at first, his wife said. But somehow, the car reversed and he was able to get out.

“He told me the driver backed the car off of him,” she said.

Michael Zaitz and three others were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious, police said at the time. The driver was not injured.

As of March 26, Michael Zaitz remained at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, awaiting surgery for his injuries: a broken leg, hematoma, cut hand, and glass shards embedded in his body.

A GoFundMe was set up by Zaitz’s band members to help cover any bills he might have for the next three months.

As of Thursday, the fund raised more $36,700 of its $45,000 goal.

Being a union electrician without short-term disability pay, Zaitz likely won’t be able to work or perform in his band for the next several months, band member Jim Wojdyla said.

Attempts to reach Danae Zaitz and Wojdyla on Thursday. Attempts to reach Goduto’s attorney also were unsuccessful.

Goduto is due in court May 9.