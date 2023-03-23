Vehicle crashes into Crystal Lake Wings and Rings, 4 taken to hospital

Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after vehicle crashed into the Wings and Rings in Crystal Lake, police said.

The Crystal Lake police and fire rescue departments responded about 5:30 p.m. to the restaurant at 1520 Carlemont Drive, according to a news release Thursday from the Crystal Lake Police Department.

The vehicle, a Nissan Altima, had its entire body inside the restaurant. Officials were working the scene until after 6:30, when the vehicle was towed away.

The vehicle drove “for unknown reasons” over the sidewalk outside the business and into the restaurant while trying to park, according to the release.

Four adults were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious, but the driver was not injured, according to the release.

The event remains under investigation by the Crystal Lake Police Department.