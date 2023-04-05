Judge orders developer of stalled Fox River Grove apartment project to pay $145K to Ozinga

A person rides their bicycle past a partially constructed five-story, 100-unit apartment complex at 401 Algonquin Road near Route 14 in Fox River Grove in mid-March 16. Contractors allege in court records that they haven't been paid for work on the building, which had drawn the ire of neighbors and concerns from the Fox River Grove Fire Protection District. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)