Firefighters, police responded to ‘burglary and fire alarm’ night of D’Andrea Banquet Hall fire

We’re just there to help determine cause and origin. When the agency shows up, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the cause had criminal intent. In many cases, it’s undetermined.

Crews responded to a fire Saturday, April 16, 2022, at D’Andrea Banquets and Conference Center, 4419 Route 14 in Crystal Lake. The building suffered a partial roof collapse and was considered a total loss, fire officials said. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

It’s not an easy process. But there is enough information there that allows us to move forward. … We don’t have a determination as to what occurred.

— Crystal Lake Fire Chief Paul DeRaedt said on the investigation into the 2022 fire at D'Andrea Banquet Hall