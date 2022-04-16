D’Andrea Banquets in Crystal Lake ‘total loss’ following fire

Fire spread quickly through D’Andrea Banquets and Conference Center in Crystal Lake, leaving parts of the roof collapsed and the building a total loss, fire officials said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded at 1:24 a.m. to the business, located at 4419 Route 14, for an activated fire alarm, according to a news release. Two minutes later, a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy reported smoke coming from the building.

The first fire unit arrived on the scene at 1:32 a.m. and attempted to enter the building but had to back out due to an impending roof collapse, the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said. Fire spread quickly through multiple areas within the wood-framed building, which did not have a fire sprinkler system.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Crews responded to a fire Saturday, April 16, 2022, at D’Andrea Banquets and Conference Center, 4419 Route 14 in Crystal Lake. The building suffered a partial roof collapse and was considered a total loss, fire officials said. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

Fire crews fought the fire from the exterior of the structure, according to the release. A request for additional aid from area departments through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS, was made at 1:33 a.m.

Several ladder trucks with hose streams were established around the perimeter of the building, the department said. The fire was declared under control at 5:12 a.m.

No injuries were reported by any firefighters, according to the release. The building’s owners were on scene and communicating with fire investigators.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department investigators, other area fire investigators, and Crystal Lake Police Department fire investigators. Due to the collapse of portions of the roof, it will be some time before a cause can be determined, the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said.