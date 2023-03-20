Man tied to ‘one of the largest fentanyl busts’ in McHenry County pleads not guilty

A man accused of possessing more than 900 grams of fentanyl found in a truck in Cary last month pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday.
Joaquin Montano-Martinez, 28, of Melrose Park, held in McHenry County jail on $500,000 bond, is charged with two counts of possessing with the intent to deliver 900-plus grams of fentanyl, a class X felony, as well as possession with the intent to deliver more than 200 grams or more of any substance containing fentanyl, according to the indictment.
If convicted on the more serious class X felony, he could face between 15 and 60 years in prison, according to the indictment.
This is one of the largest fentanyl busts ever in McHenry County.— McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office
On Feb. 24, Montano-Martinez was the passenger in a truck, driven by Patricio Rosales-Diaz, 43, of Palatine, traveling westbound on Route 14. During a traffic stop police found about 2 kilograms of fentanyl, with a potential street value of about $200,000, according to court documents.
It was “one of the largest fentanyl busts ever in McHenry County,” the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
The wholesale cost of a kilogram of fentanyl is about $25,000, prosecutors said in court documents. When broken down, fentanyl sells for about $100 per gram in McHenry County, prosecutors said, noting that fentanyl is typically mixed with other substances to increase the profits.
Rosales-Diaz, a permanent resident of Mexico, is being held in the county jail on $1 million bond and faces the same charges as Montano-Martinez. He is due in court April 12.
Montano-Martinez is due back in court May 4.
Each must post 10% of their bonds to be released from the county jail and they must prove any funds posted come from legitimate, non-illegal sources, court records show.