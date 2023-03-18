Two people evaluated following McHenry fire but not taken to hospital

A home outside McHenry sustained minor fire and smoke damage following a deck fire Friday night, fire officials said.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was dispatched about 10 p.m. Friday to the 2800 block of Stilling Boulevard outside McHenry, according to a news release.

Crews arrived within a minute to find a bilevel single-family home with a small fire on the rear deck starting to impinge on the house. The fire was “quickly extinguished” by firefighters using several water extinguishers, according to the release.

Four pieces of apparatus with 11 firefighters responded to the scene. The Spring Grove Fire Protection District also initially responded but was returned.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Two people were medically evaluated at the scene but were not taken to the hospital, according to the release. No firefighters were injured.

A damage estimate was not available Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, according to the release.