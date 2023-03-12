ShamROCKS the Fox expands to three days of revelry for all things Irish

ShamROCKS the Fox revelers in McHenry get an extra day in 2023 to celebrate all thing Irish.

The city is taking advantage of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday falling on a Friday this year, expanding the free weekend festival to three days for the first time.

Friday kicks off with live music from 5 to 11 p.m. at Miller Point Park, 1202 Riverside Dr.

Most of the festivities are centered on the Riverwalk and Miller Point, but it is a chance to experience all of McHenry, said Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson.

“For me the greatest thing about this event is it opens up the whole town” for residents and visitors to explore, Hobson said. “It is really special.”

The city’s St. Patrick’s Day event started in 2018, when Blarney Island and Port of Blarney owner Rob Hardman approached McHenry about dyeing the Fox River green.

He suggested that McHenry could dye the river green with their help - even though Blarney Island and the Port of Blarney are considered Antioch locations - because “it is the only place near to Blarney Island where we can be in one place with a St. Patrick’s Day festival that includes dyeing the river,” Hardman said.

That first year McHenry was “a little apprehensive, I am sure, about the festival portion of it” with a live music and beer tent as part of it, Hardman said.

For me the greatest thing about this event is it opens up the whole town. — McHenry Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson

But downtown businesses had “the largest, record weekend in history” and the festival was ensured of continuing, he said.

On Saturday, the day starts with the Kiwanis Shamrock Shuffled at 8 a.m. at the McHenry High School Freshman Campus, 1012 N. Green St.

At 10 a.m., Hardman and crew will dye the Fox River green. The Pearl Street bridge will be closed off to traffic and he encourages people to get a spot by 9:30 a.m., Hobson said.

“It is one of the best viewing spots” to see the river turn colors, he said.

As the Chicago River was already dyed on Saturday as part of its St. Patrick’s festivities, Hobson said hopes that means more people will come out to experience it in McHenry.

The parade then starts at noon. The city encourages those who enter a float or a car into the parade to decorate for the occasion, Hobson added.

The festival grounds at Miller Point opens at 11 a.m. and goes to 11 p.m.

In addition to live music and the beer tent, there is a bouncy house for children and free face painting, Hobson said.

McHenry also allows open alcohol containers on Saturday and Sunday, encouraging visitors to check out all of downtown’s stores and restaurants during the day, Hobson said.

A free trolley will pick people up at parking lots and to locations downtown.

A map for parking and the trolley, and a complete list of the bands performing, can be found on the website NaturallyMcHenryCounty.com and City of McHenry Facebook page.

Visitors are encouraged to park at the city’s main Green Street lot and the high school’s freshman campus, he added.

For those enjoying the event from the Riverwalk, McHenry also plans to light fires in the copper fire globes lining the pedestrian walkway from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, the festival starts at noon at ends at 7 p.m. with fireworks, sponsored by Castle Kia McHenry and Buss Ford.

The beer and music tents are heated, Hardman added. “It doesn’t matter what the temperature is outside, will be nice and warm in the tent and it will be fun for all.”