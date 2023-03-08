Mystery Diner in East Dundee: Anvil Club offers same experience to public it once did for private members

Upon entering The Anvil Club in downtown East Dundee, diners are welcomed with the intimacy and charm of the 1950s supper club once enjoyed by members only.

On a recent Friday night, some friends and I enjoyed a dining experience rivaling the finest downtown Chicago restaurant in a subdued ambience of dark wood, low lighting, ornate glass work, photographs of the town from days gone by and a piano player setting just the right tone.

I would agree with the statement on The Anvil Club’s website: “With one look at our iconic main-floor bar … you will know that you are in a place like none other. From our Veranda Bar to Sparky’s Lounge, from the Wine Cellar to the Board Room, The Anvil Club strives to provide you with intimate, one-of-a-kind settings for the ultimate dining experience.”

And then there was the food.

We each started off with a cup of zesty French onion soup ($5) that paired perfectly with the warm bread rolls already on the table.

Chicken Francese features breaded chicken breast with Parmesan cheese, herbs and lemon basil sauce, with linguine and seasonal vegetables. (Mystery Diner)

I ordered chicken Francese, a hearty offering of breaded chicken breast with Parmesan cheese, herbs, lemon basil sauce, linguine and crispy Brussels sprouts flavored with balsamic ($29), and it was delicious. The large portion provided plenty to take home for lunch the next day.

The 6-ounce, cold-water lobster tail with melted butter and lemon was part of a surf & turf entree. (Mystery Diner)

My friend ordered the surf & turf, and said later when I asked how it tasted that it was “mouthwatering.” The 6-ounce filet mignon and 6-ounce, cold-water lobster tail (market price) were cooked to perfection, she said.

The filet mignon was accompanied by mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts (Mystery Diner)

Another friend ordered filet mignon ($48 for 6 ounces or $68 for 9), which came with a side of mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts with a balsamic glaze. She said it was “cooked perfectly.” She also was taken with the restaurant setting, describing it as a “historic gem in the middle of downtown Dundee.”

“It had a country club vibe with a talented pianist in the bar area,” she said. “The staff was very friendly and attentive. The food was superb. I would highly recommend this restaurant, if you’re looking for a fancy date night out on the town.”

And then there was the gentleman in our party who ordered the 14-ounce USDA prime New York strip steak ($69) that came with garlic mashed potatoes and crispy Brussels sprouts drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

“It was mouthwatering, juicy, flavorful and perfectly cooked,” he said, adding that he ordered it medium rare. “It had a perfect warm pink center.”

The night ended with a self-led tour of the eclectic two-story building, originally built in 1872 on land once owned by two prominent local families. The building is listed as a local historic site. From 1911 to 1954, it was home to a blacksmith shop, hence the name, according to the restaurant’s website.

“In 1954, 10 prominent Dundee-area businessmen had a dream to create a private dinner club where they could unwind and enjoy the very best in food and service,” the website states. “Their dream was forged into reality on Feb. 10, 1956. Over a span of 64 years, we hammered out a reputation for ‘Members-Only’ excellence. Fast forward to today – The Anvil Club is now a place for everyone! Where you and your guests are treated to a fine dining and social experience that is enjoyable, unique and memorable.”

And I must say our experience was just that: enjoyable, unique and memorable.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Northwest Herald. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

Seeking reader suggestions: We welcome readers to share their recommendations of places they would like the Mystery Diner to visit. Email ideas to tips@nwherald.com.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: The Anvil Club

WHERE: 309 Meier St., East Dundee

PHONE: 847-426-7710

INFORMATION: www.theanvilclub.net