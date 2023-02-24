Here’s where McHenry County residents remain without power Friday morning

Nearly 7,000 McHenry County residents remained without power Friday morning, but area schools were back open following this week’s ice storm that downed trees and power lines.

Crystal Lake School District 47 and Community High School 155 reported Thursday that some of its buildings and much of the community were without power, leading the districts to cancel school district-wide.

In Community School District 300, two buildings – Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville and Westfield Community School in Algonquin – were without power.

All three districts reported they were returning to normal to class on Friday. McHenry County College reopened Thursday evening for classes. Cary School District 26 said in its note announcing classes Friday that its power, too, was restored.