McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Feb. 5, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Terrance M. Kampas II, 33, of the 100 block of Hawthorne Road, Lake in the Hills; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and resisting a police officer.
Karl Wadowski, 22, of the 4200 block of Crestwood Street, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Delfino Lemus-Gonzalez, 45, of the 100 block of Ann Street, Cary; aggravated battery of a police officer and aggravated assault of a police officer.
Raymond Vautiz II, 27, of the 100 block of West 110th Place, Chicago; forgery, four counts of possession of a fraudulent driver’s license, possession of another’s debit card, possession of two or more fictitious ID cards and obstructing identification.
Ernest L. Bobo, 46, of the 1000 block of Center Street, Elgin; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
John H. Boone, 28, of the zero to 100 block of Pomeroy Avenue, Crystal Lake; aggravated domestic battery, three counts of domestic battery and endangering the life of a child.
Kimberly J. Thery, 44, of the 400 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.
Christopher R. Donahou, 33, of the 1600 block of Brickville Road, Sycamore; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Joseph Wilson, 45, of the 7900 block of Bayview Road, Wonder Lake; possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Amanda Rasmussen, 31, of the 7900 block of Bayview Road, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Paul A. Jednoroz, 43, of the 1100 block of Adagio Drive, Volo; obstructing justice and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Keith R. Fraley, 51, of the 1100 block of Jonathon Lane, Neenah, Wisconsin; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
Cesar C. Ortiz, 38, of the 300 block of Marengo Road, Harvard; aggravated criminal sexual assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.