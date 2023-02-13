February 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperElectionNewsletterObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Northwest Herald

McHenry County grand jury indictments from the week of Jan. 29, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Marcelina R. Malawski, 49, of the 2200 block of Williamsburg Drive, Waukegan; retail theft with a previous conviction and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
  • Brian J. Barry, 35, of the 500 block of Sixth Avenue, Marengo; criminal damage to government property.
  • Drikiah L. Stewart, 19, of the 1400 block of Latham Place, Rockford; theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.
  • Payton A. Miller, 24, of the 800 block of Prairie View Lane, Woodstock; delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
  • Randyn A. Typer, 32, of the 6100 block of State Park Road, Spring Grove; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and driving with expired registration.
  • Daniel D. Brock, 39, of the 500 block of Parkside Court, Crystal Lake; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
  • Adam B. Mealer, 48, of the zero to 100 block of Montego Colony, Fox Lake; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving with a suspended license, driving with expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Ernest R. Slavik IV, 46, of the 2500 block of East Lake Shore Drive, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, two counts of possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of ammunition as a felon, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
  • Scott A. Hejna, 41, of the 9500 block of South 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license and driving with a revoked license with three prior convictions.
  • Jon A. Twist, 34, of the 3500 block of South Western Boulevard, Chicago; two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and three counts of concealing or misrepresenting the identity of a stolen vehicle.
  • Eder I. Basurto-Chavez, 35, of the 100 block of North 15th Street, St. Charles; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.
  • Jorge A. Ramirez-Morales, 28, of the 3600 block of Waukegan Road, McHenry; aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
  • Kishaun C. Davis, 19, of the 2900 block of Northside Avenue, McHenry; identity theft involving $300 to $2,000 and possession of another’s credit card.
  • Selim Abdullai, 32, of the 11800 block of Coral Street, Huntley; possession of a firearm with a revoked firearm owner’s identification card, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and driving under the influence.
  • Paul F. Smith, 37, of the 15700 block of Route 14, Woodstock; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, two counts of obstructing justice, driving with a revoked license with a previous conviction, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, theft of property worth less than $500 and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
  • Linda S. Houston, 62, of the 2400 block of New Haven Court, Rockford; retail theft with a previous conviction and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
  • Dionte M. Carpenter, 28, of the 900 block of Briden Drive, Marengo; aggravated assault to a police officer and domestic battery.
  • Jordan L. Dierkes, 21, of the 500 block of Seventh Circle, Marengo; possession and possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm with no serial number, resisting a police officer, driving under the influence of cocaine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and no registration light.
PremiumMcHenry County CourthouseMcHenry CountyChicagoCrystal LakeFox LakeHuntleyMarengoMcHenryRockfordSpring GroveWaukeganWoodstock
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois