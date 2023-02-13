McHenry County grand jury indictments from the week of Jan. 29, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Marcelina R. Malawski, 49, of the 2200 block of Williamsburg Drive, Waukegan; retail theft with a previous conviction and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Brian J. Barry, 35, of the 500 block of Sixth Avenue, Marengo; criminal damage to government property.
- Drikiah L. Stewart, 19, of the 1400 block of Latham Place, Rockford; theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.
- Payton A. Miller, 24, of the 800 block of Prairie View Lane, Woodstock; delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Randyn A. Typer, 32, of the 6100 block of State Park Road, Spring Grove; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and driving with expired registration.
- Daniel D. Brock, 39, of the 500 block of Parkside Court, Crystal Lake; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
- Adam B. Mealer, 48, of the zero to 100 block of Montego Colony, Fox Lake; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving with a suspended license, driving with expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Ernest R. Slavik IV, 46, of the 2500 block of East Lake Shore Drive, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, two counts of possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of ammunition as a felon, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
- Scott A. Hejna, 41, of the 9500 block of South 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license and driving with a revoked license with three prior convictions.
- Jon A. Twist, 34, of the 3500 block of South Western Boulevard, Chicago; two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and three counts of concealing or misrepresenting the identity of a stolen vehicle.
- Eder I. Basurto-Chavez, 35, of the 100 block of North 15th Street, St. Charles; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.
- Jorge A. Ramirez-Morales, 28, of the 3600 block of Waukegan Road, McHenry; aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
- Kishaun C. Davis, 19, of the 2900 block of Northside Avenue, McHenry; identity theft involving $300 to $2,000 and possession of another’s credit card.
- Selim Abdullai, 32, of the 11800 block of Coral Street, Huntley; possession of a firearm with a revoked firearm owner’s identification card, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and driving under the influence.
- Paul F. Smith, 37, of the 15700 block of Route 14, Woodstock; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, two counts of obstructing justice, driving with a revoked license with a previous conviction, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, theft of property worth less than $500 and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
- Linda S. Houston, 62, of the 2400 block of New Haven Court, Rockford; retail theft with a previous conviction and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Dionte M. Carpenter, 28, of the 900 block of Briden Drive, Marengo; aggravated assault to a police officer and domestic battery.
- Jordan L. Dierkes, 21, of the 500 block of Seventh Circle, Marengo; possession and possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm with no serial number, resisting a police officer, driving under the influence of cocaine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and no registration light.