Area state legislators join Valentines for Seniors card drive

Several area legislators are participating in the third annual Valentines for Seniors card drive, designed to “brighten the days” of older residents in the area and “ensure they know they are a valued part of the community,” according to news releases.

Students from public and private schools, church groups, scouting organizations and other groups are asked to create homemade cards to be delivered to assisted living centers, nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the district.

Cards, poems and other well-wishes will be collected until Tuesday, Feb. 7.

They can be mailed or dropped off at state Sen. Craig Wilcox’s office, 5400 W. Elm St., Suite 103, in McHenry, in the valentine mailbox outside the office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cards may also be mailed.

Residents in the 33rd Senate District drop off or mail cards to Sen. Don DeWitte’s West Dundee office at 641 S. 8th St. In-person drop-offs can be made from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cards also can be dropped off or mailed to state Sen. Dan McConchie’s office at 795 Ela Road, Suite 208, in Lake Zurich; state Sen. Dave Syverson’s office 200 S. Wyman, Suite 302, in Rockford; and state Rep. Jeff Keicher’s office, 158 W. State St., Suite C, in Sycamore.