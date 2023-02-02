McHenry man pleads guilty to gunrunning, gets 8 years in prison

A McHenry man pleaded guilty Thursday to gunrunning and was sentenced to eight years in prison, McHenry County court records show.

Gustavo A. Munoz, 46, entered into the negotiated plea and in exchange, additional charges – including aggravated possession of stolen firearms, possession of multiple firearms and ammunition as a felon, selling stolen firearms, selling guns without seeing the buyers’ firearm owners identification cards, and residential burglary – were dismissed, according to court records.

“The disposition took into account that Gustavo’s conduct was a result of a significant substance abuse addiction and also that he was a model inmate and worked without any infractions during his entire incarceration,” Brian Stevens, Munoz’s attorney, said following the sentencing hearing.

Munoz has been held in the county jail on $250,000 bond since his arrest on June 9, 2021. He would have had to post $25,000 to be released, according to the jail log.

Munoz will receive credit for the 786 days he has spent in custody and is required to serve at least 75% of the sentence. He will be on mandatory supervised release for one year after serving his prison term, according to the sentencing order.

He also is ordered to pay about $746 in fines and fees, sentencing documents show.

His fiance, Brandy McMillan, was initially charged in connection with the illegal gun sales, according to the indictment. At the time, she had another pending case from 2020 alleging felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of ammunition without a firearm owners identification card.

McMillan, 38, pleaded guilty in 2022 to possession of ammunition without a FOID card and entered a guilty plea on a felony drug possession charge, court records show. She received two years of conditional discharge for the misdemeanor and another two years, to be served on at the same time, of felony probation for first offenders.

If she successfully completes the felony probation, she will not have a felony conviction on her record, but the misdemeanor conviction will remain.

Munoz was accused of possessing as many as five stolen firearms and multiple rounds of pistol, rifle and shotgun ammunition in November 2020, according to a criminal complaint. A prior felony conviction on Munoz’s record bars him from legally owning or possessing a firearm, court records show.