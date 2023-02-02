Crystal Lake’s first marijuana dispensary to open Thursday

Crystal Lake’s first marijuana dispensary will open on Thursday morning, the company announced Wednesday.

Ivy Hall Crystal Lake – the company also has a location in Chicago – will host a tour of the facility at 8:30 a.m. and a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m., with coffee, donuts, and local leaders in attendance, including Mayor Haig Haleblian, the company said in a news release.

The dispensary is McHenry County’s second with the first opening in 2021 in Lake in the Hills.

Ivy Hall Crystal Lake received its state license to operate through the state’s social equity initiative, which gives applicants extra points for hiring at least six employees who come from areas with high rates of poverty or marijuana arrests or who had prior minor marijuana convictions.

The company describes its business as a “sensory dispensary” and “friendly neighborhood boutique,” which a spokesman said is meant to contrast to the sterile, “DMV-style” environment of many dispensaries.

Ivy Hall invested over $1 million in renovating the facility – the interior includes a terpene bar and flower wall – and will have created 30 new jobs, the company said in the release.

The dispensary, located at 501 Pingree Road at the site of a former Culver’s, was first approved by the Crystal Lake City Council in October 2021 under the business name AmeriCanna Dream.

The Crystal Lake location was chosen as a way to regionally serve the city and McHenry County as a whole, a company spokesman said.

Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce President Randy Leggee said the chamber was excited to have Ivy Hall as a new member.

“They did some amazing revisions to the interior,” Leggee said. “It’s a really beautiful space. We are looking forward to it opening.”

Ivy Hall Crystal Lake will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

More information is available at ivyhalldispensary.com.