Mystery Diner in Cary: Tangie’s Kitchen a delicious addition to dining scene

Tangie’s Kitchen, specializing in soul and comfort food, barbecue and home-cooked favorites, is a recent addition to Cary’s dining scene, opening just this past November.

Located in a strip mall off Three Oaks Road, just east of Route 14, the small establishment features a walk-up counter, a few tables, a wall-facing bar counter with a few high-top chairs, and – the ultimate touch – a Pac-Man video game.

The restaurant bills itself as having an extensive menu featuring a variety of soul food such as collard greens, smothered pork chops and gravy, catfish dinners, charcoal-grilled spareribs and tips, and Chicago-style fried chicken.

And I’ll admit, that’s what I was hoping for.

Unfortunately, that menu wasn’t available for lunch, but even so, I didn’t walk away disappointed.

Tangie’s Kitchen opened in November at 3106 Three Oaks Road, Suite D, Cary. (Mystery Diner)

The lunch menu on our recent trip to Tangie’s Kitchen included chicken tenders with fries ($11.50), chicken wings ($13.50), big boy beef dog ($6.50), super tacos ($9.50), cha-cha sliders ($11.50), Nacho Bizness ($9 plus more depending on the toppings), and a spicy chicken sandwich ($7).

Tangie’s Kitchen also offered a number of burger options, including the Last Dragon ($15.50), Lily’s bacon cheeseburger ($12.50), Freak Show Burger ($14.50), house cheeseburger ($10.50), and the Put a Steak in Me I’m Done! ($16.50).

At Tangie's Kitchen, my fellow diner ordered the chicken tenders with fries. (Mystery Diner)

I chose the cha-cha sliders, and when presented with the choice of beef or chicken, went with beef. It came on rolls, topped with bell peppers, provolone and pepper Jack cheese, and was served with fries and a canned drink or bottled water.

They were really great: The sliders appear deceptively simple, but as you bite into them, they just get better and better. And the fries were crispy and plentiful.

My fellow diner ordered the chicken tenders with fries, which she said were well prepared. A star of her meal was the cornbread ($2). The sweet cornbread is topped with a buttery, honey sauce.

We picked cornbread and baked macaroni and cheese as sides, and both were among the highlights of the meal. (Mystery Diner)

That was one of a number of sides available, from which I selected the baked macaroni and cheese ($5). It was so good I couldn’t keep myself from going back for another forkful.

In the tradition of good dining, I already know what I’ll order when I go back – we overheard raves at the table next to us extolling the spicy chicken sandwich.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Tangie’s Kitchen

WHERE: 3106 Three Oaks Road, Suite D, Cary

PHONE: 815-846-0917

INFORMATION: tangieskitchencary.com