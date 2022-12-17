Specializing in soul and comfort food, Tangie’s Kitchen opens in Cary

Tangie’s Kitchen, specializing in soul and comfort foot, barbecue and home-cooked favorites, opened this November in Cary.

Owner Tangie Taylor, who grew up on the west side of Chicago, started catering and cooking for events for friends and family before moving to Fox River Grove in May 2020.

Feeling drawn to the space at 3406 Three Oaks Road, Suite D, in Cary, she took a leap of faith and made her dream of opening a restaurant into a reality, according to a news release from the Cary-Grove Chamber of Commerce, which hosted a ribbon-cutting in November at the grand opening.

“My mom and Granny showed me how to cook from the heart,” Taylor said in the release “Food tastes a lot better that way. My mom was stern on raising us to learn to take care of our future families the way she took care of us, and cooking and good food was a big part of that.”

Tangie’s Kitchen has an extensive menu featuring a variety of soul food like collard greens, smothered pork chops and gravy, catfish dinners, charcoal-grilled spareribs and tips and Chicago-style fried chicken.

To view its menu or order online, go to tangieskitchencary.com.