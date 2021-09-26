State senator seeks feedback from McHenry, Lake county constituents

A survey launched by state Sen. Craig Wilcox seeks “greater insight into the opinions and priorities” of the residents living in the McHenry Republican’s district.

A link to the survey was included in an end-of-session report that was mailed over the summer to households in the 32nd District. It also can be accessed through Oct. 30 at senatorwilcox.com/summersurvey/.

“When I take votes in Springfield, I want to ensure they reflect the opinions and priorities of the residents of the 32nd District,” Wilcox said in a statement. “I will read every response, so I am hoping for wide participation by my constituents.”

Wilcox represents Senate District 32, which includes the western and northern halves of McHenry County as well as part of western Lake County.

Additional paper copies of the survey are available through Wilcox’s district office. To have a paper survey mailed, contact the office by phone at 815-455-6330.