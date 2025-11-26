Is Thanksgiving food safe for pets?

Can pets feast on Thanksgiving food?

Some dishes are safe for pets, but McHenry County health officials said even “safe” foods can be dangerous if you give your pet too much, and portions should be limited to small amounts.

And often dishes that are safe come with qualifiers, like they can’t be seasoned. Dishes that are generally safe for pets include:

Turkey (boneless, skinless, unseasoned white meat)

Green beans (unseasoned)

Mashed potatoes (plain, cooked, and unseasoned)

Sweet potatoes (plain, cooked, and unseasoned)

Apples (2 or 3 slices, no seeds)

Peas (unseasoned)

Foods that aren’t safe for pets include: