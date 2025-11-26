Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
State

Is Thanksgiving food safe for pets?

FILE - This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (, File)

FILE - Is Thanksgiving food safe for pets like cats and dogs? (AP photo/Larry Crowe/AP)

By Claire O'Brien

Can pets feast on Thanksgiving food?

Some dishes are safe for pets, but McHenry County health officials said even “safe” foods can be dangerous if you give your pet too much, and portions should be limited to small amounts.

And often dishes that are safe come with qualifiers, like they can’t be seasoned. Dishes that are generally safe for pets include:

  • Turkey (boneless, skinless, unseasoned white meat)
  • Green beans (unseasoned)
  • Mashed potatoes (plain, cooked, and unseasoned)
  • Sweet potatoes (plain, cooked, and unseasoned)
  • Apples (2 or 3 slices, no seeds)
  • Peas (unseasoned)

Foods that aren’t safe for pets include:

  • Turkey skin, drippings, or bones
  • Casseroles
  • Ham
  • Stuffing
  • Salt and seasonings
  • Grapes
  • Raisins
  • Onions and garlic
  • Chives and leeks
  • Macadamia nuts
  • Walnuts
  • Mushrooms
  • Corn on the cob
  • Chocolate
  • Bread dough
  • Alcohol
  • Xylitol
McHenry CountyLocal NewsMcHenry County Front HeadlinesLake County Journal Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesDeKalb County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Department of Health

Claire O'Brien

Claire O'Brien is a reporter who focuses on Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Marengo and the McHenry County Board. Feel free to email her at cobrien@shawmedia.com.