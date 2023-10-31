Snow squalls make for spooky cold Halloween Tuesday

Owen Botts, of Cortland, and Colleen Rittmeyer, of DeKalb, walk through the cold in downtown DeKalb on Halloween Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 as the snow falls around them. (Mark Busch)

Snow made its first appearance across northern Illinois on Halloween as flurries ghosted across the region Tuesday.

Snow squalls were more frequent Tuesday morning toward the Illinois-Wisconsin state line and north of Interstate 90, according to the National Weather Service.

The wintery weather impacted the morning commute.

Snow squalls are when snow flurries and cold winds bring sudden white-out conditions that can leave roads icy after just a few minutes, according to the National Weather Service. They typically bring with them an inch or less of accumulation, but can be dangerous for motorists.

Temperatures were expected to remain brisk as trick-or-treaters began scouring streets for candy this evening. Tuesday’s high fell into the mid- to low-30s was expected to drop again into the evening as low as 22, forecasts showed.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a special weather statement at 2:17 p.m. effective until 6 p.m. for most of northern Illinois to be on the watch for gusty snow showers and the occasional snow squall throughout the afternoon.

Occasional bursts of heavier snow could bring visibility under one mile at times and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Snow accumulation was expected to be minimal, though motorists should use caution especially on bridges, overpass, ramps and infrequently traveled roads.

The statement impacts Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, DeKalb, Kendall, Kane, DuPage, Kankakee and parts of Will counties.