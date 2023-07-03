Illinois State Police announce new website for crime statistics

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police has officially launched a new public website to view crime statistics in Illinois. The Crime in Illinois Online website is part of the Illinois Uniform Crime Reporting Program, which serves as the state repository for crime statistics to provide reliable information for use in law enforcement.

“The new Crime in Illinois Online website helps meet the growing demand for crime data and transparency,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news release. ”Legislators, media, academia and the public can use this data to drive public safety priorities and decisions as crime fluctuates from year-to-year in communities across Illinois.”

Crime in Illinois Online includes data on crime rates per county, the type of offenses, trends, and more. The website is interactive and contains pin-point crime mapping, data tables, FAQs, agency compliance tracking, and the ability to download crime reports. Previous years’ Crime in Illinois Annual Uniform Crime Reports still will be available and future reports will be presented in the same format, according to the release.

In 2021, the I-UCR Program adopted the National Incident Based Reporting System to meet FBI reporting standards and developed a new crime reporting database, the Illinois NIBRS Repository. Illinois law enforcement agencies are mandated to report crime data to the I-UCR Program. Crime in Illinois Online will be continuously updated as the data reported by law enforcement becomes available in the Illinois NIBRS Repository.

To find Crime in Illinois Online click the ‘Crime Stats’ icon on the Illinois State Police homepage under Quick Links, or directly at https://ilucr.nibrs.com/.