Snow could start late Tuesday with 2 to 4 inches possible by Wednesday night

Snow is expected to move into northern Illinois late Tuesday night with 2 to 4 inches possible by Wednesday night, a National Weather Service metrologist said.

Snow could continue through the end of the week with snow possible on Thursday and Friday as well, according to a National Weather Service advisory on Tuesday.

The advisory was issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford counties. Parts of Cook and Will County, as well as northern Indiana, were listed as well.

Some minor snow accumulation is expected for early Wednesday morning before dawn, with the highest snow fall rates coming in the late hours of Wednesday morning, meteorologist Jake Petr said Tuesday.

The level of snow fall is forecasted to taper off into Wednesday afternoon and evening and turn into flurries, Petr said, with the afternoon commute possibly being helped by rising temperatures.

Snowy showers could then come on Thursday and Friday, which will be more off and on without a clear point of stopping.

“There’s two different characters of snow ... from Wednesday to Thursday,” Petr said.

At the peak, accumulation by Wednesday night could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, Petr said. Showers on Thursday or Friday could bring another half-inch to some areas.

Hazardous travel conditions could come as a result, particularly Wednesday morning, with the highest accumulation expected along Interstate 80 and east of Interstate 55, as well as south of I-80, according to the National Weather Service.

That could continue into Thursday and Friday as well, as roads could have patches of accumulation and be slick due to the showers, Petr said.

“Be prepared for slower travel during the morning, and take it slow and increase following distance,” he said. “Make sure your lights are on too.”

From Tuesday night to Saturday, temperatures will fluctuate between the low 30s and below 20 degrees, forecasts show.

Heading into early next week, on Sunday and Monday, temperatures could get into the single digits with a windchill below zero, according to the advisory.

The weather service is also keeping an eye on another possible system moving into the area over the weekend, which, combined with lowering temperatures, could bring a drier snow, Petr said. Though, it’s still a little too far out to predict what path that system may take.