Light snow expected across parts of northern Illinois Sunday, with more possible later this week: NWS

Light snow was expected across parts of northern Illinois Sunday morning, causing potentially slippery travel for motorists, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook early Sunday that included parts of Cook and Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties.

It forecast light snow Sunday, with the possibility of snow accumulation later in the week.

“Another storm system is expected to bring accumulating snow and some travel disruptions to the area on Wednesday into Wednesday evening,” the weather service said.

While the light snow was expected to diminish Sunday morning, up to a 1/2 inch could accumulate later in the day in other parts of northern Illinois including Bureau, Jo Davies, Lee, Putnam and Whiteside counties, as well as parts of eastern Iowa, the weather service said in a separate hazardous weather outlook. Pockets of fog in that area was expected to clear by noon, the weather service said.