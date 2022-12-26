Last week of 2022 looking warmer than normal with some precipitation, sunshine sporadic

The last week of 2022 is expected to end with higher than normal temperatures, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Monday.

The northwest suburbs on Monday afternoon started to see a peak of sunshine near sunset, though “very short-lived” it helps to lighten up the gloominess for a bit, meteorologist Matt Friedlein said.

Monday night will bring clear skies and chilly temperatures between 3 and 7 degrees to the area.

Temperatures, typically in the 30s this time of year, will continue to rise moderately through the week and winds from the south will create “breezy” conditions. At times, there could be wind gusts of 35 miles per hour, Friedlein said.

The days leading up to New Year’s Eve will bring moderate increases in temperatures. Tuesday will bring temperatures in the mid 20s, Wednesday will see the upper 30s and both days could have some sunshine and possibly times of full sun, he said.

Thursday’s highs should be around or even rise a little above 50 degrees though it could turn cloudy again.

“Thursday looks very, very mild,” he said.

Though predicting farther into the week is not as certain, Friedlein said, he currently sees Friday’s and Saturday’s highs in the 40s and there could be some precipitation. New Year’s Day looks as though it will be similar to New Year’s Eve. The warmer temperatures, part of this current, unsettled weather pattern moving across the country, favors rain, Friedlein said.

“There could be a couple waves of rain in the metro area at times Thursday through Saturday,” he said.

As the air warms, the ground temperature also will warm but there could be some icy patches.

The region is in a similar weather pattern as last week, he said, but this time we are on the warmer side.