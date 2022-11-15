Highest snowfall so far in Plainfield, Downers Grove

Snow that began before dawn and continued into the morning Tuesday made for slick and slushy roads, and the winter weather isn’t going anywhere, the National Weather Service advised.

The highest snow totals in the region, as of about 8 a.m., were along a narrow line from Plainfield to La Grange, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Plainfield and Naperville had 3.5 inches of snow with 3.1 inches in Downers Grove and 2.7 inches in La Grange Park, the agency said, noting it aims to have an areawide snowfall map by later Tuesday morning.

Drivers were advised to check road conditions before driving, to slow down and increase following distance when driving, and to be especially careful on bridges and overpasses.

All of northern Illinois remained under a winter weather advisory Tuesday morning that warned of snow totals as high as 6 inches in spots.

McHenry, Lake, DuPage, and northern and central Cook counties could see 2 to 5 inches – perhaps closer to 6 inches in some spots across interior portions of Lake, northwest Cook and McHenry counties – through 6 a.m. Wednesday, the advisory states.

Snow fall rates may exceed 1 inch per hour from late Tuesday afternoon to early Wednesday morning due to lake effect snow showers, the National Weather Service said, advising drivers to plan on slippery road conditions during parts of the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

La Salle, Grundy and southern and eastern Will counties could see 1 to 2 inches through 12 p.m. Tuesday with higher amounts possible in localized areas, according to the advisory.

Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, southern Cook and northern Will counties could see 1 to 3 inches through midnight overnight into Wednesday, the advisory states.

Whiteside, Bureau, Carroll and Putnam counties could see 1 to 3 inches through 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the advisory.

Snow is forecasted for the region through Thursday with gusty snow showers possible for Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures drop on Friday.