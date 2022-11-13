Forecast: Snow accumulation expected Monday night into Tuesday

National Weather Service stations for the Quad Cities and Chicago are forecasting snow accumulation for much of northern Illinois that will start Monday night and extend into Tuesday morning.

However, the exact track and strength of the storm system were unknown as of Sunday morning.

The Quad Cities says for northwest Illinois, the level of concern for local impact falls between low and medium.

Chicago says for northeast Illinois sees a 70% of snow that will likely slow travel during Tuesday morning’s commute. Lows in the teens and highs into the 20s could contribute to snow flurries continuing into Wednesday. Chicago could see light lake effect snow on Wednesday night.