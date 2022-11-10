Income guidelines issued for free and reduced meals at child care centers

SPRINGFIELD — Income guidelines for free and reduced-priced meals at participating child care centers were released on Thursday, the Illinois State Board of Education announced.

According to the new guidelines, a single-person household making $340 or less a week is entitled to a free meal, those making $484 or less a week can get one at a reduced price.

To determine income eligibility for free meals, add $118 per member of the household to $340. For reduced-meal eligibility, add $168 per member of the household to $484.

For example, a family of four earning less than $694 per week would be eligible for free meals; a family of four earning less than $988 a week could get reduced-price meals.

All participating centers and daycare homes must provide meals to enrolled children at no additional charge. The state board recommends persons contact their child care center to find out if they are participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Families may be asked to complete an application and provide income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program information.

Last year, programs participating in the program served approximately 46 million meals statewide.