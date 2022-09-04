Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

Robert E. Crimo III FILE - In this image from a video feed from the Lake County, Ill., jail Robert E. Crimo III appears before Lake County Judge Theodore Potkonjak on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo drew police attention three years earlier when he threatened to “kill everyone” in his house and officers acknowledged going to the home several times previously because of a “history of attempts” to take his own life. But Highland Park police never requested a gun surrender order, saying there was no gun belonging to Crimo to take away at the time, even though the law has a provision to block threatening people from making future purchases, too. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, Pool, File) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)