Northern Illinois could face ‘explosive thunderstorm’ development,’ and ‘torrential rainfall’ Tuesday: NWS

In addition to heat indices that could reach 110 degrees on Tuesday, much of northern Illinois also could be facing severe thunderstorms and “torrential rainfall,” the National Weather Service said.

The severe weather could potentially bring damaging winds of up to 75 mph, the weather service said.

“Explosive thunderstorm development is expected this afternoon over northeast and eventually most of northern Illinois into northwest Indiana,” the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook released Tuesday afternoon.

The outlook covered McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Winnebago, Boone, and Ford counties as well past portions of Cook County and northwest Indiana.

In addition to the significant thunderstorm risk, the storms could produce hail and a chance for flash flooding.

“Some of the thunderstorms could produce torrential rainfall, which given their slow movement could result in localized flash flooding problems late this afternoon into this evening,” the NWS said.

Thunderstorms also are possible Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said.