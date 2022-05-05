Pritzker administration slammed in audit for its handling of La Salle veterans home COVID-19 outbreak

The Illinois Department of Public Health, which is under the jurisdiction of Gov. JB Pritzker’s office, “did not identify and respond to the seriousness” of a COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in 36 resident deaths at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, according to a report released Thursday by the Auditor General’s Office.

The House of Representatives directed the auditor general’s office to conduct a performance audit of the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the La Salle veterans home.

In November 2020, the veterans home had 203 positive cases among staff and residents at the home.

The outbreak brought scrutiny to the veterans home from committees within the General Assembly. The head of the state’s veterans administration Linda Chapa LaVia resigned amid the fallout, and the administrator of the La Salle facility also was removed from her post. Also there is pending wrongful death lawsuits filed among some of the residents’ families.

State auditors reviewed emails and documentation and conducted meetings and determined although IDPH officials were informed of the increasing positive cases almost on a daily basis, IDPH did not identify and respond to the seriousness of the outbreak, the Auditor General’s report said.

It was the IDVA chief of staff who had to request assistance, the report said. The chief inquired about a site visit and about rapid tests (Nov. 9), and inquired about getting antibody treatments (Nov. 11) for La Salle Veterans’ Home residents. From the documents reviewed, IDPH officials did not offer any advice or assistance as to how to slow the spread at the home, offer to provide additional rapid COVID-19 tests, and were unsure of the availability of the antibody treatments for long-term care settings prior to being requested by the IDVA chief of staff. It wasn’t until the Nov. 11, when the IDPH State Medical Officer noted she spoke to the IDPH chief and he told her the governor “was very concerned and wanted IDPH to visit the home that a site visit by IDPH was scheduled.” The site visit was conducted the following day.

Auditors recommend IDPH should: clearly define its role in relation to monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks at Illinois Veterans’ Homes; and develop policies and procedures that clearly identify criteria that mandate IDPH intervention at Veterans’ Homes during an outbreak of COVID-19. Auditors also recommend IDVA should ensure the IDVA director works with the Department of Public Health and the governor’s office during COVID-19 outbreaks to advocate for the health, safety, and welfare of the veterans who reside in the homes under IDVA’s care; and the senior home administrator position is filled and the duties of the position include monitoring and providing guidance to the Veterans’ Homes during COVID-19 outbreaks.

At a press conference Nov. 11, 2020, Pritzker said it was a challenge to prevent the virus from getting into long-term care facilities, such as the veterans home and blamed locals for not following state-set mitigations, such as mask wearing guidelines.

“You can’t 100% keep everybody safe in this environment,” Pritzker said Nov. 11, 2020. “Especially when our communities, our mayors, our councils or county boards and county chairs aren’t living up to the mitigations, they’re not following or enforcing mitigations in many parts of the state.”

The audit’s release set off a flurry of responses.

IDPH spokesman Mike Claffey said the agency “has worked tirelessly” to implement precautions and protocols against a swift-acting virus.

“The La Salle outbreak occurred during one of the worst surges of the pandemic, leading to rapid community spread in La Salle County and as a result, in many of its congregate facilities,” Claffey said. “As the outbreak unfolded, IDPH was in daily communication with IDVA leadership to ensure they had the guidance and resources they needed to respond. While federal guidance at the time advised against in-person visits to congregate facilities to protect residents, IDPH sent a team to the facility as soon as that was requested, with strict safety precautions.”

Nevertheless, IDPH “welcomes the recommendations of the Auditor General and has implemented many of them since the outbreak.”

Veterans Affairs issued a statement citing portions of the audit showing full compliance with the Auditor General’s Office and the implementation of new protocols. Despite the swiftness of the virus (an increase of 212.4% in a month), vaccination rates among residents and staff are more than 90%.

“As the report clearly indicates, IDVA had strong COVID-19 mitigation policies and training in place that guided our work to protect residents and staff from the exponential spread of COVID-19 that was happening in the communities surrounding our veterans’ homes,” the release said.

“Since joining the department, IDVA Director Terry Prince has further strengthened these policies and training while continuing the efforts that resulted in nearly 98% of our residents receiving their COVID vaccines. IDVA has already implemented the recommendations in the Auditor General’s report and will continue to use every resource at our disposal to keep our veterans safe.”

But some lawmakers were singing a different tune. State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) renewed her criticism of Pritzker for the state’s handling of the crisis.

“The audit tells the story of a governor who fatally mismanaged the state’s response, abdicated his responsibilities to protect the veterans of this state, and tried to hide it with an investigation he arranged with a predetermined outcome, ensuring his office escaped all accountability,” Rezin said, alleging Pritzker and his appointees “intentionally misled legislators” during public hearings.

“He must finally accept responsibility for failing to act on the information his office sat on since day one,” Rezin said. “The Senate must hold legislative hearings to demand answers from the Pritzker Administration.”

State Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa) said the outbreak “raised so many questions and we needed to know more.”

“Today’s audit reveals some disappointing breakdowns in communications and protocols that very likely led to more sickness and deaths. It also underscores the terrifying speed of infection we saw at COVID-19′s peak and acknowledges even the best preparation and planning might not have been enough to prevent more infection.”

Yednock said he was “frustrated and disappointed” there wasn’t better coordination between state agencies. “As the audit found, staff should have been tested more regularly, and the Illinois Department of Public Health should have moved more quickly to visit the home.”

While Yednock said “significant improvements” were made to prevent future deadly outbreaks, he asked the Auditor General’s Office and all involved agencies to participate in an upcoming legislative hearing to discuss these findings in more detail.

State Rep. David Welter (R-Morris), whose district includes La Salle County, said the governor’s investigation into the matter was flawed, too narrowly focused and “purposely removed him and IDPH’s leadership team” from scrutiny. Welter called for legislative hearings to further examine the administration’s response.

“The governor’s office previously testified how the IDVA director duped them regarding the outbreak’s severity,” Welter said in a statement Thursday. “(Thursday’s) report from the auditor general proves Gov. Pritzker was the one who deceived us. ... The governor can no longer cover up the truth, and he must be held accountable for his collapse of competence. Legislative hearings must be scheduled to determine how the administration failed so greatly in protecting our state’s heroes.”

