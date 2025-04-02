With the polls closed, what we’re watching for in Kane County tonight

With the Kane County polls closed at 7 p.m., all that’s left is the counting. While the votes are being tabulated, here is what we’re most looking forward to learning tonight.

Geneva Mayor race

In Geneva, longtime Mayor Kevin Burns is facing a challenge from construction executive Karsten Pawlik. Burns won reelection in 2021 by less than 300 votes. The candidates have disagreed on issues like affordable housing in Geneva and historic preservation within the community.

Kane Country sales tax referendum

Kane County is asking voters to approve a .75% sales tax to go towards public safety. The tax would raise an estimated $51 million to help offset the loss of federal funds from programs like American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security act.

St Charles Mayor race

First-term Mayor Lora Vitek faces a strong challenge from former judge Clint Hull. Both have extensive public service experience, with Vitek having served as an alderperson before becoming mayor and Hull having served as a prosecutor before becoming a judge.

Sugar Grove President

With The Grove TIF agreement is a hot topic in Sugar Grove, this race could serve as a public endorsement or admonishment of the project. Incumbent Jennifer Konen acknowledged no one wants to use tax dollars for private projects in her Shaw Local questionnaire, but also noted that the investment would pay longterm dividends for the community. Challenger Sue Stillwell opposes the agreement, specifically concerned about how the added residential growth will impact Kaneland schools.