Reuter reelected to Dixon Township highway commissioner position: unofficial results

DIXON — Corey Reuter has been reelected as Dixon Township’s highway commissioner, according to Tuesday’s unofficial election results.

Reuter received 905 votes to challenger Cameron Magne’s 341, according to those results.

Reuter has been involved in township government for almost 20 years. He first started as a part-time employee at Dixon Township in 2006 and has held the position of highway commissioner for the past five years.

Magne has worked for the city of Dixon for 13 years and currently serves as the general foreman in the water department.