Election 2024: Harvard Fire Protection District voters reject property tax increase

Voters in the Harvard Fire Protection District were asked Tuesday to consider a tax levy increase which would bring the district an additional $545,000 a year in property taxes.

With all precincts and early votes counted, voters appear to have denied that request. According to early, unofficial results from the McHenry County Clerk’s office, the question had 43% yes votes to 57% no votes.

The fire district’s question asked for “an additional [tax levy] amount equal to 0.17% above the limiting rate ... equal to 0.498360% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein.”

A district official was hopeful Tuesday afternoon. “If the referendum does pass the board will be incredibly grateful and glad that it did,” said Board President Scott Logan.

The Harvard Fire District has one station, at 502 S. Eastman Street, with two or three firefighter/EMTs or firefighter/paramedics on shift at any time. When there is a fire or ambulance call, the district must ask neighboring departments to fill in, Logan told the Northwest Herald in early March.

Plans were to use the increase for equipment purchases and “better pay our employees – firefighters, EMTs and paramedics,” Logan said after the unofficial results were in, adding that the district will try again. “I don’t know if it will be in November or when, but we will try again. We will have more time to get more information out to the public in advance.”

He understands, Logan added, that with inflation and other pressures, it was not an easy time to seek a tax increase. But if the district receives a better Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating following a successful referendum, residents could see their homeowner insurance costs go down. “If this passes, go talk to your insurance agent, that ‘our rating is this.’” Logan said. “It should have an affect. See what you can do.”