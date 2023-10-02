DeKalb alderwoman to run for 76th House District in 2024 election

Shaw Local 2019 file photo – DeKalb Ward One Alderwoman Carolyn Morris (now Carolyn Zasada) speaks as City Manager Bill Nicklas (left) and (now retired) Fire Chief Jeff McMaster look on during a press conference Wednesday at the DeKalb Municipal Building regarding a fire at Ridgebrook Apartments 808 Ridge Drive in DeKalb Tuesday night that resulted in injuries and displaced tenants from the property. (Mark Busch)