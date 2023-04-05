Paschke leads incumbent Kaven for Geneva’s 4th Ward

GENEVA – Challenger Martha Paschke was leading incumbent Gabriel Kaven for Geneva’s contested 4th Ward race, according to unofficial results Tuesday.

With six of six precincts reporting, Paschke had 797 votes to Kaven’s 649, a difference of 148 votes according to early results.

“I am very excited,” Paschke said. “I really enjoyed running, I enjoyed meeting so many people and I look forward to tackling all of the issues that Geneva is facing in the future. And I am committed to listening to everybody whether they voted for me or not.”

[ Martha Paschke, City of Geneva, Ward 4 Alderperson election questionnaire ]

Paschke said she would make herself available to all the constituents.

Kaven could not be reached for comment.

[ Gabriel Kaven, City of Geneva, Ward 4 election questionnaire ]