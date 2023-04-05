2023 election results for DeKalb City Council

Editor’s Note: April 4 Election results will start being published after polls close Tuesday. Unofficial results can be found via live updates Tuesday night at shawlocal/daily-chronicle/election and also at dekalb.il.clerkserve.com/?cat=49.

DeKALB – DeKalb voters had the chance Tuesday to elect the next DeKalb City Council representatives for Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7.

DeKalb City Council terms are four years.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters should remember that results aren’t certified for two weeks and write-in results won’t be known Tuesday.

Incumbent Carolyn Morris ran unopposed in her reelection bid seeking a second term as DeKalb’s First Ward Alderwoman. DeKalb wards 3, 5 and 7 have contested races.

Ward 3

Incumbent Tracy Smith sought a second term representing DeKalb’s 3rd Ward, and faced opposition by John Hadley.

Ward 5

Bids for DeKalb’s 5th Ward aldermanic seat is a contest that has drawn considerable interest this election season as incumbent Scott McAdams waged a reelection campaign facing off against write-in challengers Derek Van Buer and Thomas Riley.

McAdams successfully prevailed over a months-long bid by challenger Van Buer and DeKalb resident Mark Charvat to unseat him from the ballot after a down-to-the-wire Monday after judicial ruling. McAdams is the only name that appeared on Fifth Ward voters’ ballots.

Ward 7

Ward 7 residents will see a new face on the City Council after Tuesday’s election, as longtime Alderman Tony Faivre did not seek reelection.

Newcomer John Walker said he’s been preparing for his spot on the DeKalb City Council for years. Thomas Boken challenged Walker.

