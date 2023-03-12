Scott McAdams, DeKalb City Council, Ward 5 election questionnaire

Full Name: Scott R. McAdams

What office are you seeking? 5th Ward Alderman, DeKalb City Council

What is your political party? Democratic, but this race is non-partisan

What is your current age? 52

Occupation and Employer: Currently serving my first term as Alderman

What offices, if any, have you previously held? President, College Democrats, Illinois State University, 1989

City: DeKalb, Illinois

Education: Bachelor of Science, Communication, Illinois State University, 1993

Community involvement: I volunteer for DeKalb Mutual Aid

Marital status/Immediate family: Not married. My son Ryan is 23 years old.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for re-election to keep the momentum going. Cutting taxes, attracting new businesses and the continued revitalization of downtown are my 2nd term objectives.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Experience counts. I have enjoyed serving on City Council.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

The most recent Court ruling confirmed the law is indeed Constitutional and should be enforced uniformly across the State.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

We are making sure the Police have all the personnel and tools necessary to enforce the law.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

We made sure to follow the science and took all the necessary steps to keep our people safe.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned to appreciate every moment because life is fragile.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

We need to continue to attract new business by accentuating the positive and making sure new businesses feel welcome and heard.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

We can cut tax rates and work with other taxing bodies to cut rates as well. Each new building in Chicago West increases our EAV (aggregate wealth) and allows us to reduce the tax burden on our citizens.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes. 100%. We have demonstrated conclusively that recreational marijuana was never the problem.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I’ll push for increased spending on road repair and ensure that we continue to catch up after decades of neglect.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely. It’s critical that we have public servants who respect the peaceful transfer of power after an election.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Government works best when citizens have good information. Transparency has become a bit of a buzzword, but the idea of authentic exchange of information is crucial to making good decisions.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, of course.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No, I would not. NDAs should not take precedence over disclosure of data.