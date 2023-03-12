Thomas Riley, DeKalb City Council, Ward 5 election questionnaire

Full Name: Thomas Riley

What office are you seeking? 5th Ward Alderman, DeKalb City Council

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 77

Occupation and Employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: DeKalb

Campaign Website: No

Education: High School

Community involvement: DeKalb County Community Gardens, Dekalb area garden club, Club 55, American Legion Honor Guard

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with 2 children

Why are you running for office? To better serve the residents in my ward and help the city of DeKalb move forward with the many tasks it needs to complete.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Am a 5th ward resident.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

To keep weapons out of the hands of criminals.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Very little crime, but when we have crimes, we have an excellent police force.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Locally its handled very well and we have many avenues to reach out to for help.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

To take precautions whenever possible.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

By joining the city council

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

DeKalb has brought in many large companies that will take the burden off of us.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes, we have dispensaries coming here soon

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

At this time I would need to consult with the city council members as well as existing businesses.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Not sure at this time, I would need more data.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Most definitely.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No.