As election draws near with DeKalb County voter turnout historically low, clerk makes pitch to voters

SYCAMORE – On Tuesday, 217 candidates will run in 71 different races for an elected office somewhere in DeKalb County, but it’s likely that fewer than 20% of eligible voters will cast a ballot, election officials said.

DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims said 9.83% of DeKalb County voters participated in the last consolidated election in April 2019. In 2021 – when all of DeKalb County’s largest municipalities elected new mayors – voter turnout was 14.59%.

Sims said she doesn’t expect Tuesday’s polling number to look much different.

“I’m advocating as hard as I can to get people out to vote,” Sims said. “Knowing that there’s not too much on everyone’s ballot, that makes it a little difficult to preach.”

Many races in DeKalb County feature candidates running unopposed. In some, such as the DeKalb Park District Board of Commissioners race, no names will appear on the ballot, although six residents are write-in hopefuls.

Sims said she and her staff are thankful that 269 people have agree to serve as election judges April 4.

“We have a great team of election judges, and they’ll pop in anytime we need them. It’s really a major help, and I’m really thankful for that,” Sims said. “Just seeing other counties right now who are short election judges still for this election, and we’re in a good position, so I’m really happy with that.”

The DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office sent out 4,220 mail-in ballots for the election. As of March 31, Sims said about 1,400 ballots had been completed and mailed back, while 2,820 had not yet been delivered to the clerk and recorder’s office.

Sim said 428 individuals have come to her office to cast an early voting ballot.

Voters should remember that as results trickle in on the county’s election webpage Tuesday night, results won’t be finalized for weeks. Local races often are decided by a handful of votes, which can change an outcome as mail-in ballots trickle in after Tuesday. They’ll count as long as they’re postmarked by April 4.

How do I find my polling place?

Your polling place is determined by your precinct number and listed on your voter registration card, which you should have received in the mail. You also can check your local county board of elections office at www.dekalb.il.clerkserve.com.

Can I request a mail-in ballot for the April 4 consolidated election?

Yes. The last day the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office can accept a request for a mail ballot for April’s election is March 30.

Where can I register to vote on election day?

DeKalb County residents who are not currently registered to vote or who have changed their name and/or address within the county may register and vote on election day. They are encouraged to visit the Election Day Registration Center at the DeKalb County Administration Building or the polling place that accommodates the voter’s address so it can be done.

If already registered to vote at your current address, you are advised to vote at your designated polling place only.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

Unsure? Double check at ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.aspx.