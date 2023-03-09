DeKalb Park Board election candidates, all write-in, talk Hopkins Pool renovations, community input, inclusion

Editor’s Note: To read more election coverage, check out Daily Chronicle Election Central at www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/election/. Coverage of all this week’s forums will be there.

DeKALB – Five write-in candidates vying for one of two, four-year term seats on the DeKalb Park Board of Commissioners in the April 4 consolidated election expressed their views on the Hopkins Pool renovations, seeking and managing community input, and the agency’s role in promoting social equity and inclusion.

All candidates seeking a seat on the DeKalb Park Board are write-in candidates, after a bid by Michael ‘Corn Bred’ Zasada to remain on the ballot was denied by the DeKalb County Electoral Board due to what election officials said was incorrectly bound candidate papers.

The virtual forum, put on this week by the League of Women Voters DeKalb County and co-sponsored by Northern Public Radio’s WNIJ, was moderated by Cate Williams.

Some candidates expressed concern for the park district’s Hopkins Pool renovations project. The agency recently decided to move ahead with a 20-year bond payment valued at between $8 million and $8.5 million for the pool renovation project, according to the park district documents.

“I really think we need to keep the swimming pool, but the dollar amounts they’ve been talking about, I think, are just out of our range. I’m really concerned about looking at the budget.” — Donna Johnson, DeKalb Park Board write-in candidate

“I really think we need to keep the swimming pool, but the dollar amounts they’ve been talking about, I think, are just out of our range,” Donna Johnson said. “I’m really concerned about looking at the budget, how the money is spent and how we can maybe make some changes so that we can plan ahead and work on saving the pool.”

Brian Tobin, who is a write-in candidate, expressed support for the pool renovation project.

“I don’t think there’s a need for a giant pool elsewhere,” Tobin said. “I think the pool where it’s at is a great location for students in town to bike to, walk to.”

Some candidates said that prioritizing bike paths would make for another good infrastructure need for the agency to fulfill.

David Castro said it’s about time that the agency makes investments in keeping those up as well.

Castro said that soliciting community input about what the agency feels are pressing needs is important. In 2022, the park district solicited community feedback on the future of Hopkins Pool to help determine next steps.

“I realize we are survey fatigued these days,” Castro said. “But it’s probably one of the most effective things to do: reach out to the community with survey questions about what they want.”

Zasada said the park district’s goal should be to expand on community outreach efforts.

“We are elected. We’re paid by tax money,” Zasada said. “It’s important that we listen to the community and increase their engagement and how they communicate with us.”

Chris Newquist said that equally as important, he believes the park district could improve on its digital communications with residents.

“How we communicate with … the people of DeKalb could be done a little bit better just because that’s the direction that we’re going as a country,” Newquist said.

Newquist said he believes the park district has a ways to go to be more inclusive and equitable.

“We want to make sure that all of the programs we offer here are accessible and affordable to everyone in the community,” Newquist said. “It would be part of my plan to make sure that we are inclusive to anyone and everyone that’s wanting to become a park district member or just to join a program that we have to offer.”

Johnson shared a differing view.

“There seems to me that we have something for every group age there is and I’m sure it’s open to everyone equally,” Johnson said. “I think we just need to continue that.”

Zasada said he believes the park district should have a role to play in promoting social equity and inclusion.

“I think parks are meant for everyone,” Zasada said. “I think it’s meant to enjoy the outdoors and be active. It shouldn’t be restricted based on any type of socioeconomic status or what not. If people want to use them, they should be able to. We need to make sure that we allow that to occur. We don’t [need] people restricted from using our parks because of any reason really. They should be able to use them and the resources available whenever they can.”