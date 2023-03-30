Will County has election fraud hotline

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office urges citizens to report irregularities on Election Day to its election fraud hotline.

The hotline phone number is 815-727-8872.

“Anyone who sees inappropriate activity, such as passing out campaign literature or other acts of electioneering either inside or too close to polling places, is encouraged to call the State’s Attorney’s Election Fraud Hotline my office has established,” State’s Attorney James Glasgow said in a news release. “

The state’s attorney’s office will have two-person teams, each consisting of an assistant state’s attorney and an investigator, available to go to polling places where irregularities are reported on Election Day.

Assistant state’s attorneys not assigned to specific teams will be available for dispatch from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate allegations of irregularities reported to the Hotline.